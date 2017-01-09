Home / Sports

Sports

China Move Good For Mikel – Rohr

7 hours ago English, Sports 2

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his satisfaction with his captain, John Obi Mikel’s move to the Chinese Super League. According to Rohr, the move to the Chinese league is good for Mikel because it will give him the opportunity to have more playing time. The Eagles’ handler …

Read More »

Wolfsburg sign France winger Ntep until 2021

7 hours ago English, Sports 0

Struggling Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg signed winger Paul-Georges Ntep from France’s Stade Rennes on a deal to 2021 on Monday as they look to boost their attack and avoid relegation. Ntep is the fourth player to join the Wolves since Jan. 1, following the arrival of Yunus Malli, Riechedly Bazoer …

Read More »

Profile of Cameroon squad for African Nations Cup

15 hours ago English, Sports, Top 3

Jan 9 (Reuters) – Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Cameroon. African Nations Cup record Previous appearances in finals: (17) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015. Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 Drawn in Group A with Burkina …

Read More »

Eagles will defeat Cameroon, assures Gernot Rohr

2 days ago English, Sports 12

The German tactician has assured that the Super Eagles will fly over the Indomitable Lions when they face off later this year Coach Gernot Rohr has assured that Nigeria will defeat Cameroon in their Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying encounter in Uyo on September 2. The Super Eagles handler has …

Read More »
Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved