Lions Warm Up For Second Match

2 hours ago English, Sports 0

After the 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso last Saturday, team officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the next match. The National Football Squad, the Indomitable Lions, on January 14, 2017, played a 1-1 tie with the Stallions of Burkina Faso in their first game at the …

Cameroon’s profligacy frustrates Broos

1 day ago English, Sports, Top 6

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was left ruing his team’s finishing after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso marked an underwhelming start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Benjamin Moukandjo put Cameroon ahead 10 minutes before the break with a superb 20-yard free-kick in a Group A encounter that saw the Indomitable …

