LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — A group of hackers claiming to be based in Russia said Saturday they had shut down the website of the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in a protest at organizers holding it in the “dictatorship” of Gabon, where President Ali Bongo Ondimba retained power in …Read More »
Cameroon boss Hugo Broos points finger at FIFA for Joel Matip delay
The Reds defender was at the centre of a row between the Reds, FIFA and the Cameroon Federation and missed the games against Manchester Untied and Plymouth as it rumbled on Cameroon boss Hugo Broos has said he respects Joel Matip’s decision to shun the Africa Cup of Nations – …Read More »
Cup of Nations hosts face decisive Cameroon date
LIBREVILLE: Veteran Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono has called for the country to unite behind the team as they face the prospect of having to beat Cameroon on Sunday to stay in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Panthers have so far only managed two 1-1 draws against Guinea-Bissau and Burkina …Read More »
CAN 2017 – Roger Milla : “Le Cameroun n’est pas achetable !”
ENTRETIEN. Roger Milla, le Vieux Lion, est catégorique : le Cameroun va jouer pour gagner dimanche contre le Gabon. Aucun calcul n’est envisagé ! PROPOS RECUEILLIS À LIBREVILLE PAR OLIVIER SCHWOB Rencontré ce midi au Méridien, la tanière des Lions indomptables du Cameroun à Libreville, l’ambassadeur itinérant tord le cou …Read More »
CAN 2017: Michael Ngadeu, le patron de la défense camerounaise
Le Cameroun est en tête du groupe A avec quatre points, après deux journées disputées. Les Lions indomptables se retrouvent en situation favorable avant la dernière rencontre de la phase de poules, grâce à leur victoire 2-1 face à la Guinée-Bissau. Le but victorieux a été marqué par le nouveau …Read More »
Broos elated by hard fought win
Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was full of praise for his players for what he described as great character and determination coming back from a goal down to defeat hard fighting Guinea Bissau 2-1 on Wednesday. In a rare moment Broos could be seen smiling after the hard fought win against …Read More »