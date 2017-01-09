Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his satisfaction with his captain, John Obi Mikel’s move to the Chinese Super League. According to Rohr, the move to the Chinese league is good for Mikel because it will give him the opportunity to have more playing time. The Eagles’ handler …Read More »
Wolfsburg sign France winger Ntep until 2021
Struggling Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg signed winger Paul-Georges Ntep from France’s Stade Rennes on a deal to 2021 on Monday as they look to boost their attack and avoid relegation. Ntep is the fourth player to join the Wolves since Jan. 1, following the arrival of Yunus Malli, Riechedly Bazoer …Read More »
Profile of Cameroon squad for African Nations Cup
Jan 9 (Reuters) – Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Cameroon. African Nations Cup record Previous appearances in finals: (17) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015. Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 Drawn in Group A with Burkina …Read More »
Zimbabwe squad fights for better deals on eve of Africa Cup of Nations
Zimbabwe’s national football team left Harare for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday following a row with Zimbabwe Football Association officials over allowances and bonuses. Players refused to board a flight on Saturday for Cameroon where they will play a friendly on Tuesday before continuing to Gabon where they …Read More »
Zacharie, chef de la «dynastie» des Noah, s’est éteint dans son Cameroun natal
Il était le patriarche d’une famille de géants du sport. L’ancien footballeur camerounais Zacharie Noah, père du plus grand tennisman français de tous les temps, Yannick, et grand-père du basketteur international Joakim, joueur de NBA, s’est éteint ce dimanche 8 janvier 2017 dans sa ville natale de Yaoundé. Il avait …Read More »
Eagles will defeat Cameroon, assures Gernot Rohr
The German tactician has assured that the Super Eagles will fly over the Indomitable Lions when they face off later this year Coach Gernot Rohr has assured that Nigeria will defeat Cameroon in their Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying encounter in Uyo on September 2. The Super Eagles handler has …Read More »