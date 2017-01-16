DIA-15 janvier 2017: Un problème technique a eu raison des hymnes nationaux en préambule du match de la CAN entre le Cameroun et le Burkina Faso, ce samedi soir, à Libreville (Gabon). « Un incident technique dû à une défaillance du système de sonorisation a perturbé le coup d’envoi, a …Read More »
Lions Warm Up For Second Match
Lions Warm Up For Second Match

After the 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso last Saturday, team officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the next match. The National Football Squad, the Indomitable Lions, on January 14, 2017, played a 1-1 tie with the Stallions of Burkina Faso in their first game at the
West Brom and Liverpool call on Fifa to help fight Cameroon battle
West Brom and Liverpool call on Fifa to help fight Cameroon battle

The clubs are locked in a dispute with Cameroon over the availability of players West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool will today call on FIFA to help them resolve an ongoing dispute with the Cameroonian Football Federation. Tony Pulis has been unable to field Allan Nyom for the past two games
Liverpool forced to withdraw Joël Matip from Manchester United fixture by Fifa
Liverpool forced to withdraw Joël Matip from Manchester United fixture by Fifa

• Defender is in dispute with Cameroon over eligibility • Matip will not feature in match at Old Trafford Liverpool have been forced to withdraw Joël Matip from their match against Manchester United on Sunday after failing to get clearance from Fifa. Matip, who was poised to return at Old
RePlay: Full game, Burkina Faso – Cameroon | – Africa Cup of Nations [+video]
RePlay: Full game, Burkina Faso – Cameroon | – Africa Cup of Nations [+video]

REACTIONS: BURKINA FASO 1-1 CAMEROON Paulo Duarte (Head Coach, Burkina Faso) Cameroon surprised us with their 4-3-3 plan while we were expecting a 4-4-2 formation. Too bad my strategy in the first half did not work. My attackers did not quite understand the strategy I wanted. The first period was
Cameroon’s profligacy frustrates Broos
Cameroon's profligacy frustrates Broos

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was left ruing his team's finishing after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso marked an underwhelming start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Benjamin Moukandjo put Cameroon ahead 10 minutes before the break with a superb 20-yard free-kick in a Group A encounter that saw the Indomitable