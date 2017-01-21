Home / Sports

Hackers claim to have shut down African Cup website

4 hours ago English, Sports 3

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — A group of hackers claiming to be based in Russia said Saturday they had shut down the website of the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in a protest at organizers holding it in the “dictatorship” of Gabon, where President Ali Bongo Ondimba retained power in …

Cup of Nations hosts face decisive Cameroon date

12 hours ago English, Sports 1

LIBREVILLE: Veteran Gabon goalkeeper Didier Ovono has called for the country to unite behind the team as they face the prospect of having to beat Cameroon on Sunday to stay in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Panthers have so far only managed two 1-1 draws against Guinea-Bissau and Burkina …

Broos elated by hard fought win

2 days ago English, Sports, Top 2

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was full of praise for his players for what he described as great character and determination coming back from a goal down to defeat hard fighting Guinea Bissau 2-1 on Wednesday. In a rare moment Broos could be seen smiling after the hard fought win against …

