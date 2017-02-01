Home / Sports

Sports

Cameroon boycott training over bonuses

1 day ago English, Sports 23

Cameroon players refused to train on Monday in Gabon over bonuses row. The Indomitable Lions are demanding bonuses that are in dimension to their performance in the quarterfinal against Senegal where they stunned the favourites 5-4 on post match penalties. Reports from the camp indicate that Hugo Broos’ men are …

Read More »
Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved