Home / Sports

Sports

Hull want Cameroon international Nicolas Nkoulou

10 hours ago English, Sports 0

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Hull City want to bring Lyon defender Nicolas Nkoulou to the KCOM Stadium before the end of the January transfer window. The centre-back is currently on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, so the likelihood of any deal …

Read More »
Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved