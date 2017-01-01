Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions have officially unveiled their new kits ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon. The kit manufacturer remains puma. Cameroon is currently managed by former Belgian defender Hugo Broos and captained by Stephane Mbia, who currently plays for Chinese club Hebei …Read More »
Hull on alert to sign superstar Samuel Eto’o in January transfer window to help their relegation fight
The 35-year-old striker is now at Turkish side Antalyaspor but they are willing to loan him out until the summer Samuel Eto'o is ready to return to the Premier League – with struggling Hull City. The 35-year-old striker who has played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton, winning the
Le Galatasaray se sépare du Camerounais Aurélien Chedjou [+vidéo]
La décision de résilier le contrat du défenseur a été prise après une défaite (2-3) concédée mercredi en Coupe de Turquie face à Tuzlaspor Le défenseur central camerounais Aurélien Chedjou n'a plus de club désormais. Et pour cause la direction du club turc Galatasaray vient de résilier son contrat, après
Construction of Olembe Stadium: Funding convention signed [+video]
Some 25 months to the kickoff of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon, funding has been made available to the construction of the Olembe stadium that will host the opening game of the competition in Yaounde. According to the convention signed between the Government of
Globe Soccer Awards 2016: Samuel Eto’o wins the Player Career Award
The 7th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will took place on December 27th, 2016, in Dubai. Famous celebrities and prestigious nominees from the soccer world once again attended the yearly event. This year the career award goes to Samuel Eto'o, one of the best players of his era and
Construction du stade d’Olembé : les financements bouclés
Le MINFI a signé hier à Yaoundé, avec le DG de UBA Cameroon, la convention de prêt de 24,5 milliards de F pour financer la contrepartie de l'Etat. Le projet de construction du complexe sportif d'Olembé, sis à Yaoundé, est évalué à plus de 163 milliards de F. En août