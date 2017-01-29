Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday. The goals came in a 15-minute second-half spell as Jordan Ayew put the Black …Read More »
Lamine Gassama : « Cette équipe du Cameroun a refusé de jouer»
Le constat est unanime à l’issue du quart de finale perdue par le Sénégal cet après-midi face au Cameroun. Les camerounais ont fait un non-match. C’est ce qu’a révélé en tout cas Lamine Gassama. « Cette équipe du Cameroun s’est méfiée beaucoup de nous, elle a refusé de jouer, on …Read More »
Africa Cup of Nations – Elimination Phase Day 2 – COUNTDOWN
The AFCON 2017 enters the elimination phase Saturday in Gabon as the remaining eight teams compete for the four places in the semi-finals. SUN 29 JAN 2017 Congo DR 1 : 2 Ghana Egypt 1 : 0 Morocco How to watch online (fee applies): check on LiveSoccerTV How to …Read More »
Hull want Cameroon international Nicolas Nkoulou
According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Hull City want to bring Lyon defender Nicolas Nkoulou to the KCOM Stadium before the end of the January transfer window. The centre-back is currently on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, so the likelihood of any deal …Read More »
CAN 2017. Le Sénégal éliminé par le Cameroun [+vidéo]
Le Sénégal jamais sacré mais plein d’ambitions après des qualifications brillantes (aucune défaite) et des phases de poule toutes aussi réussies (2 victoires et un nul solide contre l’Algérie) peut nourrir des regrets. Les Lions de Téranga ont en effet été battus par le Cameroun samedi soir, malgré une large …Read More »
Mane Misses Penalty As Cameroon Eliminate Senegal [+video]
Africa Cup of Nations – Quarterfinal Result: Senegal 0 (4)-(5) 0 Cameroon Date: 28 January 2017 Venue: Stade de Franceville Cameroon advanced to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Senegal 5-4 on penalties on Saturday. The Lions of Teranga dominated the possession in the opening 15 …Read More »