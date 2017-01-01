Home / Sports

AFCON 2017: Cameroon unveils new kit

Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions have officially unveiled their new kits ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon. The kit manufacturer remains puma. Cameroon is currently managed by former Belgian defender Hugo Broos and captained by Stephane Mbia, who currently plays for Chinese club Hebei …

