Africa Cup of Nations semi-final: Burkina Faso vs Egypt L’amitié Sino Gabonaise Libreville (GAB) 1 Feb 2017-20:00 Local time Second stage Burkina Faso vs EgyptCountdown How to watch online (fee applies): check on LiveSoccerTV How to watch for free: There are free web streams available, unfortunately, most of them are …Read More »
Tanko will ‘give out’ info on Cameroon to Ghana
The former deputy coach of the Indomitable Lions is poised to use his knowledge of the team in favour of the Black Stars ahead of Thursday’s clash Ghana scout at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ibrahim Tanko, has pledged to help the Black Stars beat Cameroon at the tournament on …Read More »
Ghana To Seek To Explot Cameroon’s Weaknesses In AFCON Semifinal
It might come as something of a surprise to the occasional followers of African football that Cameroon compete in the semifinal of the African Nations Cup this Thursday for the first time in nine years. Their frequent World Cup trips might suggest they are a much more dominant force on …Read More »
Roger Milla believes those who withdrew from Cameroon squad now regret decision after AFCON run
frican legend Roger Milla believes the long list of players who chose to pull out of the Cameroon squad prior to the start of AFCON 2017 are now regretting their decision. The Indomitable Lions have negotiated their way into the semi-finals here in Gabon, where they have a date with …Read More »
Cameroon boycott training over bonuses
Cameroon players refused to train on Monday in Gabon over bonuses row. The Indomitable Lions are demanding bonuses that are in dimension to their performance in the quarterfinal against Senegal where they stunned the favourites 5-4 on post match penalties. Reports from the camp indicate that Hugo Broos’ men are …Read More »
CAN 2017: Hugo Broos va-t-il réussir son pari avec le Cameroun?
Qualifié pour les demi-finales avec le Cameroun après avoir sorti le Sénégal, le Belge est en train de réussir son pari. Il s’était pratiquement mis tout le pays à dos. Les premiers mois de Hugo Broos à la tête du Cameroun ont ressemblé à tout, sauf à un long fleuve …Read More »