Watford and Leicester chase Cameroon international striker

Watford have been linked with a move for Angers striker Karl Toko Ekambi – but could face competition from Premier League rivals Leicester City for his signature.

The 24-year-old Cameroon international, who can also play as a winger, scored seven goals in 31 league appearances for the French Ligue One outfit last term, and has never been shy of a goal of two in the past.

Ekamu netted 21 goals in 66 games for first club Paris FC and 25 in 72 games for Sochaux, and has also been on the mark twice in 19 internationals for Cameroon.

Fellow French clubs Rennes and Bordeaux are also understood to be keen on Ekambi, and while Angers are keen to keep him, it’s unlikely they will be in a position to turn down a sizeable bid.

Hertfordshire Mercury