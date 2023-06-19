15 Years in Prison for Jean William Sollo, Former Managing Director of Camwater

This marks the end of the legal saga that pitted him against the State of Cameroon over his management of Cameroon Water Utilities (CAMWATER).

The former Managing Director of CAMWATER, Jean William Sollo, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, June 13, 2023, by the Special Criminal Court (TCS).

Jean William Sollo was found guilty of embezzling several million CFA francs through over-invoicing and poor execution of public contracts during the time he served as the Managing Director of the public enterprise.

Jean William Sollo, who has been incarcerated at Kondengui prison since March 2018, is expected to remain there for about another ten years.