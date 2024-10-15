Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifier against Libya after airport stranding

Share Facebook

ESPN | Nigeria have pulled out of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya on Monday, according to their captain William Troost-Ekong and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in protest at their flight to the country being diverted before players and staff were abandoned for hours in an airport far from the match venue.

The Super Eagles were due to play hosts Libya in the city of Benghazi, where they hoped to seal a qualification berth for the finals in Morocco late next year.

But after being stranded for more than 16 hours at an airport 250 km (155 miles) away from their intended destination, the Nigeria players said they will not fulfil the fixture and the NFF issued a statement.

“The delegation of Nigeria to Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya still remained at the Al Abraq Airport 12 hours after landing in Libya,” the statement said.

“The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport.

“Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”

Troost-Ekong said on X: “As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game. Apparently our plane is being fueled as we speak and we should be leaving to Nigeria shortly.”

CAF said in a statement that they had been in contact with both countries’ football federations and that the “matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations.”

BACK HOME ?? SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.

Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. Ive seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/AwGw4aQW2y — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024

The Libyan Football Federation said the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional,” it said, adding that disruptions can occur from routine air traffic protocols, security checks or other logistical challenges.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface complained he had been stuck at the airport for almost 13 hours with no food, WiFi or place to sleep. “Africa, we can do better,” he said on X.

It is unclear what will happen to the points from the game with the matter likely to be referred to CAF’s Disciplinary Board.

Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Uyo on Friday thanks to a late goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, taking them to seven points from three games in their group.

Benin have six points, Rwanda two and Libya one. The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals.