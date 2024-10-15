Cameroon Secures AFCON Spot with Key Victory Over Kenya | + video

Share Facebook

Cameroon has officially clinched a spot in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a crucial 1-0 victory against Kenya at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium on Monday. The win cements the Indomitable Lions’ position at the top of Group J with 10 points, guaranteeing their qualification for the tournament in Morocco next year.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 63rd minute when Boris Enow delivered a powerful, low free-kick from just outside the box, beating Kenya’s defense and finding the bottom right corner of the net. Kenya fought back valiantly, creating several chances, but their efforts fell short. Their closest opportunity to equalize came deep into stoppage time when Alphonce Omija missed a header that could have changed the game.

Cameroon’s defense, led by captain Vincent Aboubakar, held strong despite persistent pressure, including multiple attempts from Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, who came close in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot that narrowly missed. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s recent victory over Namibia has pushed them into second place in Group J with eight points, further complicating Kenya’s journey to qualification.

This victory not only strengthens Cameroon’s grip on Group J but also solidifies their position as a top contender in next year’s AFCON tournament in Morocco. For Kenya, however, this loss signals an uphill battle in the remaining qualifiers as they work to keep their AFCON hopes alive.