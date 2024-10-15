Cameroon: For the First Time, a Local Company in the Race to Outfit the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

FootBoom | The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is on the lookout for a new kit supplier for the Indomitable Lions following the termination of its contract with One All Sport. Among the bidders is a local company, KTL Sportswear.

Founded in 2019, the Cameroonian brand KTL Sportswear aims to become the official kit supplier for the national football team, thereby showcasing local expertise.

One All Sport, the Thai supplier, was the last firm to outfit the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, following in the footsteps of Coq Sportif and Puma. The contract with One All Sport was terminated due to failures to meet commitments, prompting Fecafoot to issue a call for bids to recruit a new supplier. This new partner will be responsible for enhancing the global presence of the Cameroonian national football team.

Among the candidates is KTL Sportswear, a local brand established in 2019 by a young Cameroonian entrepreneur. KTL positions itself as a local brand producing high-quality sports and promotional clothing aimed at both the Cameroonian and international markets.

Its vision focuses on promoting African traditions. When asked about what inspired him to create this company, founder Kouam Teyou Liboire responded, “I regretfully noticed that Cameroon lacked genuine sportswear manufacturing companies, leading federation officials to rush to the West for equipment. I gathered some friends to launch KTL.”

The local firm already has experience in this area, having supplied some clubs in the country’s top football division as well as other federations such as the Cameroonian Rugby Federation, Handball Federation, and Cycling Federation, all of which participate in international competitions.

However, KTL officials intend to limit their proposal to Fecafoot to the simple provision of sports clothing and accessories, rather than sponsorship, which would require significant financial and material resources. Their factory, located in Yaoundé, is ready for initial production runs.