China-Cameroon Cooperation: China helps with construction of new building of the National Assembly of Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CGTN | In 2017, China and Cameroon signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement to fund the construction of the new headquarters of Cameroon’s National Assembly. In a few months, the building will be handed over to the Cameroonian government. Our reporter ZHANG SHANHUI explores this new landmark.

Cameroon is considered the economic engine of the Central Africa region. Its capital, Yaoundé, is surrounded by rolling hills and is nicknamed “The City of Seven Hills.” Here, the construction of a new landmark in the capital, carried out by a Chinese company, is entering its final phase.

ZHANG SHANHUI CGTN Reporter “The complex of buildings behind me is the new National Assembly building of Cameroon. At the end of 2024, it will be officially handed over to the Cameroonian government. Today, I will enter the building with chief engineer Liu Jianbo – to unveil this new landmark.”

Zhang: Hello, Mr. Chief Engineer!

Liu: Hello, Shanhui, welcome!

Zhang: Can you tell us about the three buildings behind us?

Liu: The building at the back is the new office building, with a basement and 14 floors above ground. The building in the middle is the new assembly hall, with a basement and three floors above ground, and its total area is 10,600 square meters. The building on the right is the banquet hall, with a basement and two floors above ground.

As one of the key projects by the Chinese government to implement the “Ten Major Cooperation Plans” proposed by President Xi Jinping to Africa, the construction of the new building of the Cameroonian National Assembly holds great significance. Liu Jianbo has extensive experience in managing construction projects abroad, having overseen several projects in Qatar and Malaysia. However, this is his first time working in Africa.

LIU JIANBO Chief Engineer “The project began in late November 2019, and shortly after the work started, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out worldwide, leading to the suspension of flights. That’s why I stayed in China to prepare the technical aspects of the project. It wasn’t until August 2020 that I was able to take the first available flight, bringing our Chinese workers to Cameroon.”

In addition to the 65 Chinese workers who arrived with him, Liu Jianbo recruited Cameroonian workers, including steel fixers, carpenters and electricians, among others. Each Chinese worker was teamed with four to five local workers. During peak periods, nearly 400 Cameroonian workers were present on the site.

ZHANG Shanhui: How do you get along with your Chinese colleagues?

JEAN-JUDE Construction Worker “In reality, communication was a bit complicated at first. But over time, we learned to adapt, and now we understand each other better. I’ve learned a lot of Chinese words, like for example ‘bring me some water’ or ‘mix two bags of cement for me.’ I’m learning a lot, learning every day on the job. That’s the benefit for me.”

Thanks to the joint efforts of the teams from both countries, the project reached structural completion in September 2022. Currently, the building’s exterior is nearly finished, and workers are working tirelessly to complete the interior and equipment installation.

“The translucent membrane represents the map of Cameroon, a specially designed feature. The contours mimic the shape of a straw hat or a thatched roof. The hall will be equipped with 512 seats. In this assembly hall, many advanced Chinese technologies have been used.”

The interior decoration of the banquet hall is almost finished. It has 371 seats and will be used in the future to host important guests.

Zhang Shanhui: We are now on the stage of the banquet hall. In front of me stands a very beautiful wall.

Liu Jianbo: This wall is divided by curves. The color gradients transition gradually from dark to light, creating the impression of magnificent feathers, with a distinctly African style. In this main hall, the floor will be covered with carpeting, and tables and chairs will be installed to host receptions, banquets, as well as small meetings.

Théodore Datouo, Vice-President of the Cameroonian National Assembly, has overseen the project from start to finish – on the technical side.

THEODORE DATOUO Vice President, National Assembly of Cameroon “The new headquarters of the National Assembly is the pinnacle of cooperation between China and Cameroon. There is an African proverb that says, ‘when you have a good friend, they come to help you build your house. When you build a house together with a friend, it means there is no need to hide the friendship.’ We take pride in the friendship and celebrate it. This is the symbolic meaning that this new building holds for us.”

LIU JIANBO Chief Engineer “This project represents the national image, and it is our duty to ensure its timely and high-quality completion. We strive not only to achieve perfection professionally but also to consider adaptability to the local environment and the usage habits of the local people. We are committed to delivering a perfect National Assembly building for Cameroon, thus contributing to strengthening Sino-Cameroonian friendship.”