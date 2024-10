Conor McGregor Loses Big on $500k Bet Against Francis Ngannou, Social Media Reactions Go Wild | + video

In a shocking turn of events, Conor McGregor placed a massive $500,000 bet on Renan Ferreira to knock out Francis Ngannou in his return to MMA—and it did not go as planned.

McGregor’s bet slip quickly went viral, leading to a flood of hilarious reactions across social media.

From memes to creative jabs, people are having a field day with the UFC star’s costly miscalculation.