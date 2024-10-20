Francis Ngannou Triumphs in MMA Return, Defeats Renan Ferreira in First-Round TKO | + video

Share Facebook

Francis Ngannou made a stunning return to the MMA cage after a two-year hiatus by stopping Renan Ferreira in a first-round TKO. This marked Ngannou’s first MMA appearance since leaving the UFC in early 2023, and the excitement for his comeback was palpable. After a high-profile boxing venture, where he faced Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua but lost both bouts, Ngannou was back to what he does best—dominating the cage.

In his first fight since January 2022, Ngannou showed his familiar explosive power but also displayed strong wrestling and ground control, which made the difference. Early in the fight, he took Ferreira down and began a barrage of ground-and-pound, though Ferreira briefly threatened with a triangle choke from the bottom. Ultimately, the pressure from Ngannou proved too much for Ferreira, and he succumbed to the barrage of strikes.

Ferreira, who had been riding a four-fight win streak, entered the fight as the 2023 PFL heavyweight champion. His notable wins over Matheus Scheffel, Maurice Greene, Denis Goltsov, and Ryan Bader earned him this title shot. However, his momentum came to a halt against Ngannou, who returned with a vengeance and emotion, dedicating the victory to his late son, Kobe.

Ngannou’s return has reignited debate over the true MMA heavyweight champion. While Jon Jones holds the UFC belt, injuries and a disrupted heavyweight division in the UFC have left many questioning who the top contender is. Ngannou, who never lost his UFC title in the octagon, continues to hold a legitimate claim, adding intrigue to his PFL run.