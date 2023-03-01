22-year old murdered, organs stolen in Yaounde

Share Facebook

BN4Y | The Yaounde region of Cameroon has recently reported the murder of a twenty two year old woman. The woman’s relatives admitted her to the local hospital after she was found ill and suffering from Malaria. The relatives received the news of her death days after getting admitted to the Yaounde General hospital.

The relatives of twenty-two-year-old Ndong Omega refuse to accept that she died a natural death resulting from her sickness in the hospital. Ndong Omega got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. After the hospital declared her dead, the family suspected foul play. They believe that the hospital authorities murdered the 22-year-old.

The deceased victim from Yaounde is an internally displaced girl from the Northwest Region and is the mother of a one year old girl. The family’s suspicion of foul play was confirmed when the hospital authorities discovered that one of her thighs was operated on and stitched without their knowledge a. Meanwhile, the internal organs of the 22 year old Ndong Omega were missing.

One of the relatives who talked to the media and elaborated on the issue questioned the proof of surgery and organ theft. They claimed that Ndong Omega has never undergone surgery to warrant the stitches they can see on the deceased body. The relative enquired, “How could her body, therefore, be having stitches when she was sick with malaria and was never operated upon before she was confirmed dead,”

Relatives have taken the matter to the ministry of health in Cameroon. However, they are still awaiting a proper response to the situation. Organ trade is illegal in all parts of the world and goes against the morals of Human rights and safety.

However, the trafficking of human organs for profit and moneymaking agendas continues to be an issue of concern. It is prevalent in several areas of the world. The recent murder also points to suspected organ trafficking. Investigations are underway for the murder.