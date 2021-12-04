3 Cameroon soldiers killed in separatist attack in restive Anglophone

December 4, 2021 1 Comment

Yaounde, Dec 4 (Xinhua): At least three soldiers were killed and others were wounded when a military outpost was attacked in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, according to local and military sources.

Separatist leaders said on social media that their fighters carried out the attack on Friday at 7.25 a.m. local time in Jakiri, a locality in the region.

There was no information on casualties recorded by the separatist militias, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The separatist terrorists ambushed and killed the soldiers who were at the main security outpost inside the Jakiri market. We have launched a hunt to capture the terrorists and criminals,” a military official with knowledge about the attack told Xinhua but asked not to be named.

Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest have been experiencing an armed separatist conflict since 2017. The separatists want to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia” in the regions.

One comment

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    December 4, 2021 at 18:09

    The NEGOTIATING TABLE is the only path to normalcy. NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS.

    Dictator Biya is simply daydreaming of a military solution to the Anglophone Question,

    2
    Reply

