Samuel Eto’o Announces New Staff for Cameroon Men’s National Football Team

On May 9, 2024, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), announced the appointment of a new technical staff for the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team. The new staff includes:

Head Coach: Marc Brys

Assistant Coach: Joachim Mununga

Video Analyst: Giannis Xilouris

Assistant Coach 1: Ndtoungou Mpile Martin

Assistant Coach 2: Pagou David

Goalkeeper Coach: Idriss Carlos Kameni

Fitness Trainer: Christophe Manouvrier

Doctor: Dr. Fotso Gwabap Patrick Joel

Physiotherapist: Daniel Che Awah

Physiotherapist: Elias Kaleguem Fomekong

General Coordinator of National Teams: Benoit Christian Angbwa

Assistant Coordinator 1: Serge Reinold Pensy

Assistant Coordinator 2: Sarah Ntui

Team Manager: Nicolas Alnoudji

Team Media Officer: Elie Thierry Ndoh

Liaison Officer: Arnold Ebolo Abada

This new staff will be responsible for preparing the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.