Samuel Eto’o Announces New Staff for Cameroon Men’s National Football Team

On May 9, 2024, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), announced the appointment of a new technical staff for the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team. The new staff includes:
- Head Coach: Marc Brys
- Assistant Coach: Joachim Mununga
- Video Analyst: Giannis Xilouris
- Assistant Coach 1: Ndtoungou Mpile Martin
- Assistant Coach 2: Pagou David
- Goalkeeper Coach: Idriss Carlos Kameni
- Fitness Trainer: Christophe Manouvrier
- Doctor: Dr. Fotso Gwabap Patrick Joel
- Physiotherapist: Daniel Che Awah
- Physiotherapist: Elias Kaleguem Fomekong
- General Coordinator of National Teams: Benoit Christian Angbwa
- Assistant Coordinator 1: Serge Reinold Pensy
- Assistant Coordinator 2: Sarah Ntui
- Team Manager: Nicolas Alnoudji
- Team Media Officer: Elie Thierry Ndoh
- Liaison Officer: Arnold Ebolo Abada
This new staff will be responsible for preparing the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.