Samuel Eto’o Announces New Staff for Cameroon Men’s National Football Team

May 10, 2024

On May 9, 2024, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), announced the appointment of a new technical staff for the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team. The new staff includes:

  • Head Coach: Marc Brys
  • Assistant Coach: Joachim Mununga
  • Video Analyst: Giannis Xilouris
  • Assistant Coach 1: Ndtoungou Mpile Martin
  • Assistant Coach 2: Pagou David
  • Goalkeeper Coach: Idriss Carlos Kameni
  • Fitness Trainer: Christophe Manouvrier
  • Doctor: Dr. Fotso Gwabap Patrick Joel
  • Physiotherapist: Daniel Che Awah
  • Physiotherapist: Elias Kaleguem Fomekong
  • General Coordinator of National Teams: Benoit Christian Angbwa
  • Assistant Coordinator 1: Serge Reinold Pensy
  • Assistant Coordinator 2: Sarah Ntui
  • Team Manager: Nicolas Alnoudji
  • Team Media Officer: Elie Thierry Ndoh
  • Liaison Officer: Arnold Ebolo Abada

This new staff will be responsible for preparing the Cameroon Men’s National Football Team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

