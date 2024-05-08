After FIFA’s letter, Samuel Eto’o calls on the Minister for Sport

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | Samuel Eto’o has reminded Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the Minister of Sports, that decisions regarding the recruitment of members of the management structures should remain among the rights and competences reserved exclusively for the FECAFOOT Executive Committee.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Sports, Samuel Eto’o expressed his viewpoint that FECAFOOT’s proposals concerning the designation of the national men’s team staff are more in line with FIFA’s requirements, as discussed in previous exchanges between the two parties.

Moreover, FIFA’s correspondence urgently calls for a quick revision of the agreement linking the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (MINSEP) to FECAFOOT. This recommendation aims to clarify the rights and competences of each stakeholder in their collaboration.

“We are also of the opinion that decisions concerning the recruitment of members of the management structures should remain among the rights and competences reserved exclusively for the FECAFOOT Executive Committee.

Finally, we believe that the 2015 agreement with the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education should be revised as soon as possible to clarify the rights and competences of each of the stakeholders,” FIFA wrote.