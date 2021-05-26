AfDB pledges support to Cameroon’s reconstruction, development reforms in restive Anglophone regions

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, May 25 (Xinhua) — The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Tuesday pledged to provide financial and technical support to Cameroon to help implement reforms and development projects in the country’s restive English-speaking regions.

AfDB Central African Director General Serge N’Guessan made the pledge during a meeting with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

“We are going to push for decentralization. It’s a big ambition for the country and the African Development Bank will help the country to realize the decentralization,” N’Guessan told reporters after the meeting in the capital, Yaounde.

“We are going to sit down with the government and see what type of strategy the African Development Bank can put in place so that all our investments in those regions are fast-tracked and impactful for the population,” he added, stressing that an agreement to construct a major road in the Northwest, one of the troubled regions will be signed next week.

Last year, Cameroon President Paul Biya announced a reconstruction and development plan for the regions that have been ravaged by separatist violence since 2017.

Armed separatists in the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest are seeking to break away and create an independent nation they call “Ambazonia.”