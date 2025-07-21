Bryan Mbeumo Joins Manchester United: A Major Boost Ahead of the New Season

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United has officially announced the signing of Bryan Mbeumo, subject to registration. The dynamic Cameroon international has agreed to a contract that runs until June 2030, with the option for a one-year extension.

This signing marks a significant addition to the squad, as Mbeumo arrives at Old Trafford following a standout season in the Premier League. At 25 years of age, he netted 20 goals—ranking fourth in the league—and added eight assists. Since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League, Mbeumo has averaged 18 goal contributions per season, a testament to his consistent attacking prowess and reliability in the final third.

Reflecting on his move, Mbeumo shared his excitement and ambition:

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up. My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players. Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans. We are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s Director of Football, expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing:

“Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional. His remarkable consistency has placed him among the most productive players in England over the past three seasons. Bryan’s belief in our project and his determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture we are developing. We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the United States will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work closely with Ruben Amorim and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”

With Mbeumo’s arrival, United strengthens its attacking options and reaffirms its intent to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe. Fans will be eager to see how this talented forward integrates into Ruben Amorim’s evolving squad and contributes to what promises to be a compelling campaign.