Cameroon: Human Rights Commission President Faces Sexual Harassment Charges in Court

CameroonOnline.ORG | A high-profile case is unfolding in Cameroon, shaking the credibility of the country’s Human Rights Commission (CDHC). James Mouangue Kobila, the president of the commission, is currently facing legal proceedings over allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staff member. This development was reported by French international broadcaster RFI.

The complainant, Judith Kouobou Tsemo, formerly employed at the CDHC, was dismissed in February 2024. On July 28, she won a significant legal victory when the Mfoundi High Court ruled that her dismissal was unlawful. The court determined that she had already been disciplined internally for the cited reasons, and that her termination was therefore unjustified. The Commission was ordered to pay her nearly 7 million CFA francs (approximately 10,670 euros).

Beyond the labor dispute, the case includes serious personal allegations. Judith Tsemo has also accused Mr. Kobila of sexual harassment in a separate legal procedure. On July 31, the two parties appeared again in court in Yaoundé. The hearing reached the cross-examination phase, during which Mr. Kobila reportedly posed hundreds of questions to his accuser himself. Ms. Tsemo, citing what she described as a “hostage-like” situation, eventually refused to continue answering.

According to her legal team, this tactic represents an attempt by Mr. Kobila to stall the proceedings and delay the court’s ruling. Mr. Kobila, however, denies all allegations and asserts that he is merely exercising his legal right to defend himself.

The case has been adjourned until August 5. As it progresses, it continues to raise serious questions about accountability within Cameroon’s human rights institutions.