Cameroon separatists to face treason charges

[+video] Aljazeera | Leaders of so-called Ambazonia Freedom Fighters to appear in court over several attacks in surge of violence.

An armed separatist group in Cameroon’s southwest wants the government to be give official status to a state called Ambazonia.

The so-called Ambazonia Freedom Fighters have attacked villages, schools and businesses over the past year.

Their aim is to pressure the government into establishing an English-speaking state, in what is a mostly French-speaking nation.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports on the effect this has had.