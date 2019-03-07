Home / English / Cameroon separatists to face treason charges

Cameroon separatists to face treason charges

March 7, 2019 6 Comments

[+video] Aljazeera | Leaders of so-called Ambazonia Freedom Fighters to appear in court over several attacks in surge of violence.

An armed separatist group in Cameroon’s southwest wants the government to be give official status to a state called Ambazonia.

The so-called Ambazonia Freedom Fighters have attacked villages, schools and businesses over the past year.

Their aim is to pressure the government into establishing an English-speaking state, in what is a mostly French-speaking nation.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports on the effect this has had.

6 comments

  1. Fathers of love
    March 7, 2019 at 14:15

    Sentence them all to death ASAP

    Reply
  2. ZERO VIVRE ENSEMBLE
    March 7, 2019 at 14:17

    The writer of this article is ignorant of the facts.

    Reply
  3. Original K-Town Boy
    March 7, 2019 at 14:27

    You are not a father of love, but an ignorant, stupid, and bombastic idiot, father of all hate, and evil

    Reply
  4. joshua
    March 7, 2019 at 15:24

    Fire the writer of the above write- up, for doing what he has no knowledge about.
    No one, is asking LRC, to create an English speaking state. Aljazeera, has gone so
    low.

    Reply
  5. General Kunde
    March 7, 2019 at 17:01

    Jail all the IDIOTS for life, they are all guilty of treason.

    Reply
  6. Ibikeys
    March 7, 2019 at 17:26

    Who wrote this POS?

    Reply

