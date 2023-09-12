Cameroonian Troops Dislodge Pro-Biafra Militants From Bakassi

Share Facebook

Enews Nigeria | This incident was said to have occurred on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, Cameroon’s Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR) also recaptured Abana from the pro Biafra militants.

It was gathered that authorities in Cameroon had deployed more troops to Isangele subdivision. The troops have reportedly surrounded the town, including the residential quarters of oil companies.

The rebel group was reported to have engaged the troops in a gunfire in Abana sometime ago.

One Henry Edet, identified as an operational coordinator of Biafra National League, BNL, was quoted to have urged the Black Marine to retreat in Abana. Black Marine is said to be an arm of BNL.

Few days ago, the BIR troops launched airstrikes at Ine Mba forest in Idabato subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula, targeting Black Marine militants.

It was learnt that the militant group clashed with troops of the Joint Border Forces of Nigeria and Cameroon in the Gulf of Guinea.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that about two helicopters dropped explosives in the area, destroying the militant camps.

However, no life was lost in the clash, according to the eyewitnesses.