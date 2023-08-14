Cameroon’s Corporate Tax Rate Ranks in Top 20 Globally

Share Facebook

Tax Foundation | In a recent survey of 225 distinct regions for the year 2022, it was found that 142 regions have corporate tax rates that are 25 percent or less. Meanwhile, 118 of these jurisdictions impose tax rates that exceed 20 percent but don’t surpass 30 percent. The median tax rate across these 225 regions stands at 22.22 percent. Interestingly, Cameroon has set its corporate tax rate at 33 percent.

A diverse range of countries make up the list of the top 20 with the steepest corporate income tax rates. Africa leads the tally with eight nations, followed by South America with five, North America with four, Europe with two, and Oceania featuring just once.