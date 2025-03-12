Eto’o Elected To CAF Executive By Acclamation

Share Facebook

CameroonOnlie.ORG | Samuel Eto’o, one of Africa’s most celebrated football legends, has been elected to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee by acclamation. The decision was made in Cairo on Wednesday, with Eto’o running unopposed as the lone candidate from the central Africa region.

The 44-year-old, who currently serves as the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), became eligible for the position only last week after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a CAF-imposed ban that had previously barred him from holding office. His election took place during the CAF extraordinary general assembly, an annual gathering of Africa’s top football officials, marking his official entry into the continent’s highest decision-making body for the sport.

CAF Ban Overturned by CAS

Eto’o’s candidacy had been in jeopardy due to a ban imposed by CAF last year. The governing body accused the former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea forward of violating ethical standards by serving as a brand ambassador for a betting company. CAF found that his involvement “seriously violated the principles of ethics, integrity, and sportsmanship,” leading to a suspension and a hefty fine of $200,000 (€185,000). However, this ruling was later overturned by CAS, allowing Eto’o to participate in the elections and secure his place on the executive committee.

A Career Marked by Success and Controversy

Eto’o’s appointment to CAF’s executive committee adds another chapter to his eventful post-playing career. Since taking over as FECAFOOT president in 2021, he has been at the center of several controversies, but his influence in African football remains undeniable.

During his playing days, Eto’o built an unmatched legacy. He helped Cameroon win the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and was instrumental in securing back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles in 2000 and 2002. He remains the all-time top scorer in AFCON history, with 18 goals across six tournament appearances. Additionally, he represented Cameroon in four FIFA World Cups and won three UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

CAF Leadership and the Future of African Football

Eto’o’s election signals a new phase in his leadership journey as he joins CAF’s highest governing body. His role in shaping African football policies and development strategies will be closely watched, particularly given his outspoken nature and commitment to improving the sport on the continent.

Meanwhile, later on Wednesday, CAF president Patrice Motsepe is set to be re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term. With Motsepe continuing at the helm and Eto’o now part of the executive decision-making team, the future direction of African football governance could see significant developments.

As one of the most decorated African footballers in history, Eto’o’s rise to a leadership role within CAF marks a significant moment for football in Africa. His experience on and off the pitch could be crucial in driving forward reforms, improving infrastructure, and advocating for better conditions for players and national federations alike.