Ex-Real Madrid & Chelsea star files for divorce after finding out he isn’t biological father of his children

GOAL | Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Geremi has filed for divorce after finding out he isn’t the biological father of his children.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Geremi decided to file for a divorce after a DNA test revealed that his children’s biological father was actually his wife’s ex-husband. Geremi’s wife, Laure, had supposedly had an affair with her former spouse while she was with him. Until the DNA test, the former footballer believed the twin children to be his.

WHAT THE COURT DOCUMENTS SAID

The court documents detail, per The Sun: “No children have been born from this union [between Geremi and Laure]. But the discovery that the children were from her previous partner destroyed the couple’s harmony. It caused him a huge emotional shock.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Geremi played 45 times in La Liga for Real Madrid before a loan spell at Middlesbrough brought him to England. He was then signed by Chelsea after impressing for Cameroon in the Confederations Cup and would go on to play 72 times for the Blues in the Premier League.