Major Cocaine Seizure at Douala International Airport

CameroonOnline.ORG | On July 18, 2025, around 1:00 PM, customs officers at Douala International Airport intercepted approximately 245 kilograms of cocaine (gross weight), equivalent to 200 kilograms net. The narcotics were concealed in plastic drums shipped from Europe.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by Cameroon’s Customs Administration to enhance border security and combat the trafficking of illicit substances.



The intercepted substance—cocaine hydrochloride—is a highly addictive stimulant with significant health risks. The estimated value of the seized drugs is nearly 15 million U.S. dollars (approximately 9 billion CFA francs).

The successful interception reflects the growing effectiveness of intelligence and targeting strategies within the customs service. Judicial proceedings are underway, and the confiscated material, now under seal, will be handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Cameroon’s Customs Directorate continues to work closely with security forces, national and international partners, and the judiciary to address drug trafficking and maintain border integrity.