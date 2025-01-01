Paul Biya at 92: A Nation Awaits His Next Move

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | As Cameroon looks toward a decisive election year, President Paul Biya, nearing his 92nd birthday and with 42 years at the helm, delivered a reflective and subtly provocative end-of-year address on December 31, 2024. Speaking to the nation, he reviewed his government’s achievements and challenges, while leaving Cameroonians guessing about his plans for the 2025 presidential election.

In his speech, Biya highlighted the milestones of the past year, including the government’s response to natural disasters such as the devastating floods in the Far-North Region, which left over 200,000 people displaced. He acknowledged the trials ahead, calling 2025 “a year full of challenges” and reaffirming his commitment to the country. “My determination to serve you remains intact and grows stronger each day,” he declared, a statement that many interpreted as a sign of his readiness to seek another term.

At 92, Biya remains a political titan, constitutionally positioned as the natural candidate for his ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM). Despite persistent health concerns and speculation surrounding his prolonged stays in Switzerland, the president’s grip on power remains unshaken. His authority, cultivated over four decades, has weathered allegations of corruption, human rights violations, and criticisms of centralized control.

Yet, the October 2025 elections present a critical moment. Cameroonians are poised to choose their next leader, with Biya’s potential candidacy looming large over the process. For many, this election is not just about leadership but about determining the future trajectory of the nation. Will Biya’s era of absolute dominance continue, or will new leadership emerge to chart a different course?

In his address, Biya projected resilience and conviction, signaling that his journey as Cameroon’s leader may not be over. As the nation prepares for the challenges of the new year, the question remains: will he seek to extend his historic tenure, or will he finally step aside, opening the door to a new chapter for Cameroon? Only time will reveal the answer.