Cameroon’s Progress and Vision for 2025: President Paul Biya’s End-of-Year Reflections

CameroonOnline.ORG | As 2024 draws to a close, President Paul Biya of Cameroon addressed the nation, reflecting on the country’s journey toward security, economic growth, and social progress while charting an optimistic course for 2025. Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

1. Security: Strengthening Stability and Unity

President Biya emphasized the centrality of security in ensuring progress. Despite global challenges and localized conflicts, Cameroon has maintained stability. Notable advancements include:

Significant setbacks to Boko Haram in the Far-North Region.

Progress in the reconstruction of the North-West and South-West Regions despite continued separatist violence.

A reaffirmation of Cameroon’s unity and indivisibility, with ongoing outreach to armed groups for peace and reintegration.

2. Economic Growth: Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Cameroon’s economy demonstrated resilience in a turbulent global environment:

A growth rate of 3.8% in 2024, with a projection of 4.1% for 2025.

Reduced inflation from 7.4% in 2023 to 5% in 2024, with further declines expected.

Diversified exports and industrial growth, including new investments in agro-industrial technology hubs, wood processing zones, and mining projects.

3. Infrastructure and Social Services: Transformative Investments

The government has made strides in improving Cameroonians’ living conditions.

Enhanced power generation with the commissioning of dams and solar electrification projects.

Improved drinking water supply in urban and rural areas.

Investments in healthcare infrastructure and the recruitment of nearly 10,000 health workers over five years.

Progress on critical road projects, with ongoing efforts to address funding and governance challenges in the transport sector.

4. Governance and Anti-Corruption: A Renewed Commitment

Acknowledging the importance of good governance, President Biya pledged:

Continued reforms to improve fiscal consolidation and governance.

Intensified efforts to combat corruption and ensure the effective use of public funds.

5. Climate Change and Natural Disaster Preparedness

The President highlighted the devastating effects of climate change and committed to infrastructure projects aimed at mitigating flood risks and improving disaster resilience.

6. Elections in 2025: Strengthening Democracy

As Cameroon prepares for presidential and regional elections in 2025, President Biya called for unity, peace, and responsibility among all stakeholders to uphold democratic values.

A Call for Collective Effort

Looking ahead, President Biya encouraged Cameroonians to remain united and resilient in facing upcoming challenges. His commitment to serving the nation, coupled with the people’s trust, serves as a foundation for sustained progress.

The speech ended on a hopeful note, with President Biya extending his wishes for a prosperous 2025, reinforcing his dedication to guiding Cameroon toward a brighter future.