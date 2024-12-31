Cameroon Launches Construction of a New Steel Complex in Kribi

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On December 30, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute officially launched the construction of a state-of-the-art steel complex in the industrial port zone of Kribi, South Cameroon. This ambitious project, a collaboration between the Cameroonian government and Chinese companies, aims to transform the nation’s raw iron ore into high-quality steel, catering to the growing demands of Cameroon and the CEMAC region.

Project Highlights:

Scale and Impact: The complex will span 50 hectares and produce up to one million tons of steel annually, sourced from the Mbalam mine, which boasts reserves of over two billion tons of iron ore.

The project involves four phases—preparation (2025), construction (2026–2027), operation (starting mid-2027), and optimization. Thousands of direct jobs are expected to be created.

Economic Benefits: The initiative will not only boost local industrialization but also produce competitive steel products for regional markets.

Call for Investment: Prime Minister Ngute invited local and international investors to seize opportunities in Kribi, emphasizing Cameroon’s wealth of natural resources and investor-friendly policies. He urged stakeholders to uphold contractual commitments and called on sectoral administrations to provide full support to the project’s promoter.

Key Partnerships: The project is spearheaded by Cameroon Steel Sarl, with technical and financial backing from Huaxia Steel Co. Ltd., a leading Shanghai-based carbon steel supplier. The complex is expected to be completed within 18 months.