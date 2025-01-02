Ghana Joins Visa-Free Travel Movement for African Citizens

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | As of January 1, 2025, Ghana has become the fifth African nation to grant visa-free entry to all citizens of the continent, joining Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia, and Benin. This significant policy shift was initiated by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo to promote continental unity and bolster economic growth.

The move aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to create a seamless single market, stimulate economic development, generate jobs, and combat poverty. President Akufo-Addo, in January 2024, highlighted these objectives as the cornerstone of his decision.

Despite its benefits, such as increased tourism and investment, the policy also poses challenges. Over the past year, Ghana has strengthened its immigration systems and enhanced cross-border crime prevention measures to ensure smooth implementation.

With this bold step, Ghana joins a select group of African nations embracing open borders for the continent, paving the way for greater integration and collaboration across Africa.