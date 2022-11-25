Switzerland vs. Cameroon Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Share Facebook

Switzerland took on Cameroon in the first match of group G. Both teams defense started game with heavy pressure on the ball equally conquering both sides of the field. Cameroon had more chances on goal but the offense couldn’t capitalize on open shots. Switzerland opened up the second half fired up. Breel Embolo’, who was born in Cameroon, finished off a beautiful cross in the 48th minute to get Switzerland on the board. Cameroon and Switzerland both came close a few more times, but the score would hold on for a 1-0 finish.