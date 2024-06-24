Unregulated Chinese fishing threatens livelihoods in Cameroon | + video

Share Facebook

DW News | Local fishers in Cameroon claim they are being pushed out of business by giant industrial trawlers who are illegally fishing in their waters. They say they face attacks when out at sea and officials are ignoring their plight.

Chinese vessels are reported to be at the heart of the problem with allegations that these boats don’t follow local regulations – and are often left to fish unchecked. As DW’s Blaise Eyong reports from Limbe, on the coast in Southwest Cameroon.