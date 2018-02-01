Avic International to build an MA60 spare parts warehouse in Douala

Business in Cameroon |

In partnership with Camair-Co, Chinese company Avic International is planning to build a storage warehouse for MA60 spare parts in Douala, sources close to the case reveal.

This warehouse will facilitate the maintenance of planes that the Chinese manufacturer supplied to Cameroon, by ensuring the availability of the planes’ spare parts. Indeed, because it still takes a long time to deliver those spare parts, the MA60s remain on the tarmac in case of breakdown.

Since 2012, Avic international has provided three MA60 to Cameroon. The first one is being used by the army while the remaining two are used by CAMAIR-Co for domestic flights.