Avic International to build an MA60 spare parts warehouse in Douala

In partnership with Camair-Co, Chinese company Avic International is planning to build a storage warehouse for MA60 spare parts in Douala, sources close to the case reveal.
This warehouse will facilitate the maintenance of planes that the Chinese manufacturer supplied to Cameroon, by ensuring the availability of the planes’ spare parts. Indeed, because it still takes a long time to deliver those spare parts, the MA60s remain on the tarmac in case of breakdown.
Since 2012, Avic international has provided three MA60 to Cameroon. The first one is being used by the army while the remaining two are used by CAMAIR-Co for domestic flights.
Any mantainance procedures should be filmed and each spare part explained and looked at in great detail by technician and then this imformation with written english and French , can be passed on to technical collages to entuse graduates to take on these jobs in the future …especially if students are from the areas where the airports are and where they might be in the future..
Why?
Hah! Sir! What do you mean why! Because it promotes knowledge entusiasum AND attention to mechanical detail… these pieces cost a fortune to produce and are not often seen unless youve got an old areaoplane hanging around waiting to be dicected by students …. And as Africas pretty big it wouldnt be bad job to have .
