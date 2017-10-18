Biya’s visit to the NW, SW regions is major way out of the crises, Anglophone elites told

The people of the North West region have said the best way to ease the tension in the North West and South West regions, is for President Paul Biya to personally visit the regions and talk to the people.
This was the major and recurrent message that opinion leaders gave to Prime Minister Philemon Yang and other Anglophone elites during their appeasement visit to the country’s English speaking regions yesterday October 17.
Speaking in Mbengwi, on behalf of his people, His Royal Majesty Anyangwe Eric, the Fon of Oshie said as custodians and traditions of our respective villages, he wanted the Head of Government to know that the people have sent us to listen to what the administration has to say and inform him that the people want to hear at least a word from His Excellency President Paul Biya directly.
“I think they want to be able have the feeling that he understands exactly where they are coming from. That is the paramount information for him to let the people know that he has heard their cries.” He added.
The call for Biya’s visit was also reiterated by some delegation of Religious leaders and supporters of the ruling Cameroon People Democratic Movement party who declared that it was imperative for Biya to take his responsibility as Head of State and address the situation instead of always sending people to talk on his behalf.
In response, the Prime said he was going to transmit the message but the agenda of the Head of State is known only by him. Prime Minister Yang is scheduled to meet with socio professional groups in Ndop and Fundung today as he continuous to get proposals on how to bring an end to the crisis that has rocked the cuntry’s English speaking regions for over a year.
Only Biya corpse will visit Cameroon
He is finished
Anyway he helped Ambazonia to rise and never to fall
We need to thank him indeed for helping us liberate ourselves forever.Despite all the hindrances we will conquer.
We have conquered the most important thing and that is the mind of the people. In 1984 Ambazonia was a whisper and now it has reached a crescendo. We even have a French translation Ambazonie… Lol. Who says Ambazonia will fall again.
Ambazonia rising rising rising
Ambazonia rising to fall no more
Yeah agree.The mind is crucial.
Let those on the other side of the Mongo be aware of this fact ——– how come Cameroon is One And Indivisible as postulated by the Yaounde Tyrant, Mr. Biya. The republic of Cameroon(la Republique du Cameroun – lRC) got her independence on January 1st 1960 without Southern Cameroon documented as part of her territory.
Africans are really tolerant. How could someone be listening to this figure head called prime minister who stood and saw people slaughtered without saying a word? Have we just in less than 3 weeks forgotten all what was done? …or is this because he is from that area? The most dangerous of all are the enemies within…take note. I would have stayed at home and possibly even fake sick rather than meeting this nonentity.
Man, your words have wisdom! This cabal regime has been using one tactic for light years of brutal control: bribery! Some of our hungry chiefs took the money Yang et al dispatched to them while others were chased by our people and warned against tainting the land with blood money. That said, the military presence is only what stopped them from leaving Ambazonia in wooden coffins! Also our response is coming!
His majesty the “fon of fons” will visit his subjects very soon.
The different fons under his rule are asking for his royal visit.
There goes the mental health patient with his message of hate. Creepy.
Idiotic Monkey.
The Beti king will visit his plantation aka their poverty stricken hamlets when his busy schedule allows him to . There is no rush as there are issues mandating his presence over there , after all he’s their Fon of fons and has the power to delegate whatever he wants they can’t summon their master . Look at them begging for their Beti master to acknowledge Anglo bami from the nw axis are really attention seeking ho3z
CPDM toothless PM meeting CPDM NW Fons for “dialogue”. The latter informed the former that Biya’s visit to SC will resolve the Anglophone Question. That is usual CPDM propaganda.There is only one path to the resolution of the impasse: An INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue on the “ROOT CAUSES” of the problem.
And this is the judgment, that the light has come to the world and men liked darkness rather than light, because their deeds are evil.
Having supervised the digging of the grave at Bolifamba, Mile 16, organized the burial at night of the corpses brought in by military men, Paul Kouam Wokam the DO of Buea is most probably awaiting his promotion to post of Governor of the SW, cumulatively with that of graveyard supervisor.(Cameroon Daily Journal).
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely- Lord Acton
Logic can’t thrive in chaos and vandalism, old man… But you are never too old to improve!
Biya has nothing to offer. He has failed for 35 years. His visit or not has no meaning. Ambazonia doesn’t recognize Paul. Ambazonia is independent. What we know now is one African country colonize another. The president of LRC is not welcomed in Ambaland
I agree. As Head of state, Bi Mvondo should take his responsability and meat the people. He should go to the NW and SW and talk to the traditional leaders and the elite of those regions.
His presence can be a good start for the long “dialogue/negociations ” that must be.
Where is he anyway? What a bad captain! The boat is sinking and he is the first one to leave!
That other puppet called Philemon Yang, jeez.. what is his role anaway??
People allways deserved their leaders. Cameroonians with their big talk, zero action, deserved to be ruled by old people suffering from demencia.
Which people? Liars! Only a referendum is the way out. You kill our people and still continue to impose your king on us? And correct your statement to read the Lazy people of LRC deserve their leader.
What happened to British Northen Kamerun was it not a UN TRUST why is LRC not claiming it? Was it not part of lrc during the German times? Lrc has no case claiming us a part of Kamerun. .Dialogue can only be between the two countries. viz LRC and Ambazonia. Elites are dialoguing with non-representatives of the people. Only persons selected by SCACUL which is our present governing body can be recognized
baffling why the people in the NW region will waste their time to see a uncaring, barbaric butcher who just killed their sons, husbands using foreign army,he is still killing with mass graves, arrest, abduct, rape, inflict gun shot wounds,jail them in the francophone prisons, how can a wicked untrustworthy colonial puppet, who hates the people from the English speaking regions want a welcome visit? fake invitation from all the wicked, evil weak CPDM in the regions,56 years biya has done nothing good in the region, made no effort to understand their English language or culture, some in his regime call the people dogs, the Governing council is incharge of SCs not biya,death curse on biya as pay back for killing youths in the region, he is not welcome, dead old french colonial slave!!
IT is called Stockholm syndrome and inferiority complex Anglo bami suffer from it . Go and bow in front of your Fon of fons .
Really, this old monkey misrespect the pipo. I hope my NW and SW pipo will not step their feet out if, Biya Mebi Mvondo comes. We didn’t come to earth to accompany the others.
Very unfortunate, that we have not decided on the likes of Yang et al up to now.
Well, this is how the sleeping dogs, kept it until now to not fear dying from the
bullets of lrc guns. Tomorrow, is another day.
Tears for those who died in the hands of tyrants ..who give the the right to take lives?? This is as bad as it gets but freedom days will come