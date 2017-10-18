Biya’s visit to the NW, SW regions is major way out of the crises, Anglophone elites told

The people of the North West region have said the best way to ease the tension in the North West and South West regions, is for President Paul Biya to personally visit the regions and talk to the people.

This was the major and recurrent message that opinion leaders gave to Prime Minister Philemon Yang and other Anglophone elites during their appeasement visit to the country’s English speaking regions yesterday October 17.

Speaking in Mbengwi, on behalf of his people, His Royal Majesty Anyangwe Eric, the Fon of Oshie said as custodians and traditions of our respective villages, he wanted the Head of Government to know that the people have sent us to listen to what the administration has to say and inform him that the people want to hear at least a word from His Excellency President Paul Biya directly.

“I think they want to be able have the feeling that he understands exactly where they are coming from. That is the paramount information for him to let the people know that he has heard their cries.” He added.

The call for Biya’s visit was also reiterated by some delegation of Religious leaders and supporters of the ruling Cameroon People Democratic Movement party who declared that it was imperative for Biya to take his responsibility as Head of State and address the situation instead of always sending people to talk on his behalf.

In response, the Prime said he was going to transmit the message but the agenda of the Head of State is known only by him. Prime Minister Yang is scheduled to meet with socio professional groups in Ndop and Fundung today as he continuous to get proposals on how to bring an end to the crisis that has rocked the cuntry’s English speaking regions for over a year.

