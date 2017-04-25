Cameroon loses $60b annually in illicit drug trade

APA -Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon loses $60 billion annually in illicit drug trade, according to statistics from the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development released Monday.

The ministry also reported that the treasury loses some CFAF12 billion a year or 18.73 percent of business losses, the latter from businesses active both in the manufacture and importation of drugs in Cameroon.

The National Order of Pharmacists of Cameroon (ONPC), which no longer wants this disorder in this sector, intends to engage in the coming days in a campaign against the illegal sale of drugs.

With the support of the authorities, an awareness campaign is also planned, focusing in particular on the sale of medicines on the streets, including fake and obsolete medicines, the consumption of which is detrimental to the population’s health.

