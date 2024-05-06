Indomitable Lions: Marc Brys-Samuel Eto’o meeting under threat!

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | The meeting between the new head coach of the Cameroon national team, Marc Brys, and the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o, could well fall through.

Tension is palpable behind the scenes of Cameroonian football since Marc Brys was appointed as the coach of the Indomitable Lions on April 2nd. Amidst the turmoil between the authorities and Fecafoot, Brys has yet to meet with Fecafoot’s president, Samuel Eto’o. This long-awaited meeting is reportedly scheduled for May 7th.

In this regard, the Minister of Sports, Professor Mouelle Kombi, is organizing a meeting on Tuesday, May 7th, with Marc Brys and his technical staff to prepare for the matches against Cape Verde and Angola, which are part of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Samuel Eto’o, the president of Fecafoot, has been invited. The main objective of this meeting is to bring together all parties involved to encourage effective collaboration. This initiative aims to improve the preparation of the Indomitable Lions for their upcoming qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup.

However, this meeting is beginning to raise doubts, starting with Jean Crépin Nyamsi, a self-proclaimed “faithful and loyal ally” of the four-time African Ballon d’Or winner. Indeed, a close associate of Samuel Eto’o announced that the president of Fecafoot will not participate in the reconciliation meeting scheduled for next Tuesday at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in Yaoundé. The former unsuccessful candidate for the presidency of Fecafoot has thus shown hostility towards the holding of this meeting.

“Samuel Eto’o will not meet Marc Brys. What will they say to each other? The president of Fecafoot was not elected to have things imposed on him and then talk about a peace meeting. Why the need for this meeting with Samuel Eto’o? When things are done properly, no one needs a mediator,” he lamented on his official Facebook page. Is this simply an expression of opinion or a true revelation about Eto’o’s intentions? The coming days will tell… Samuel Eto’o does not recognize the current team of collaborators. He even proceeded, this Thursday, to appoint Serges Pensy as the number one assistant coordinator of the national teams, a position held since April 1st by Hervé Mveng, who had been integrated into Marc Brys’ staff.

On his part, the Belgian technician, who took over from Rigobert Song, is focusing on preparing for the matches against Cape Verde and Angola on June 3rd and 10th respectively. These matches are part of the qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup.