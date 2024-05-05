Share Facebook

Transfer Update: Premier League Club Signs Cameroon Wonder Kid

English Premier League side Fulham FC has signed a 10-year-old Cameroon wonder kid Ashton Tientcheu Kuitcha.

The youngster is doing big things and has been compared with the legendary football player Mbappe.

The young boy has earlier played for Chelsea & Tottenham and it is alleged that he will be receiving an annual salary of 80 million CFA ( USD 131, 392.74) for the coming five years.

He is regarded as one of the best players in the world and is famous for his magical dribbling skills, speed and finishing.

The Fulham FC Academy has captured the end interest from other clubs and provided a new home to the player to continue his development while hoping to make an impact at Craven Cottage shortly.