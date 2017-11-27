A chicken slaughterhouse will be opened at Dzeng within eight months

Business in Cameroon The Dzeng integrated chicken production and processing facility is completed at 85%; a delegation of the Italian chamber of commerce, which is the partner of the project, revealed this during a recent visit at the construction site.

According to the promoters of this production facility located in the central region of Cameroon, the facility and its components will be operational within eight months.

This project, whose foundation stone was laid by Louis Paul Motaze, the minister of economy, in May 2017, aims at producing 300,000 chicken meat, every year. These chicken will then be slaughtered, at a rate of 500 chicken per hour, and processed at the same plant, for which Cameroon’s government promised to disburse about CFA2 billion.