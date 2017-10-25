CRTV seeks digital TV receiver partners

Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) is looking for partnerships to receive its digital TV signal and an ad hoc committee has been set up to look into such partnerships, Nextvame reported. Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary said the committee is responsible for the densification and diversification of the CRTV digital bouquet. It will be a question of negotiating various partnerships for the acquisition of digital terminals.

The ad hoc committee must look for the most appropriate formulas for equitable public access to the bouquet. The committee will develop a platform of action for the commercialisation of the digital bouquet of CRTV.

The government has entrusted StarTimes with the technical rehabilitation of CRTV since November 2014. For a total amount of CFA 110 billion, this project should allow the public television company to move from analogy to digital. The commercial aspect of the digital TV signal is therefore launched.

Telecompaper