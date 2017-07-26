Fru Ndi to UN: If you can’t intervene in Cameroon’s internal affairs now, don’t interfere when war breaks out”

Ni John Fru Ndi, Chairman of Cameroon’s main opposition party, SDF, has told a visiting United Nations team that, if the UN cannot help solve the country’s current crisis now, the organ should not interfere when the crisis breaks into war.



Fru Ndi made the declaration to the visiting UN delegation to Cameroon, led by Pascale Roussy, the Electoral Political Affairs Assistant, and Francis Nadjita, UN Special Representative for Central Africa.

“Biya has given deaf ears to the release of Anglophone detainees and other grievances articulated by teachers and Common Law lawyers. This is very disturbing and the Anglophone communities are boiling.

“If the UN do think that they can’t interfere in the internal affairs of a country, let UN not intervene when war breaks out …”

I am calling on you to hold this regime to institute a single ballot paper for any elections to hold, publish the electoral calendar as soon as possible and let the whole process from registration to proclamation of results be biometric.”

For their part, the visiting UN team said they did not come with a bag of solutions to Cameroon’s problems, but to gather information and see how the UN team can support Cameroon Government and ELECAM, together with electoral stakeholders, so that they can, by next year, organise free and fair elections.

Journal du Cameroun