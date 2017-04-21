IMF anticipates lower economic growth in Cameroon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon could witness a decline in its growth rate in 2017, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which finally sets the rate at 3.7 percent, against 5.7 percent last year.

If these economic projections are confirmed, it would be bad news for Cameroon, which would lose two points in a few months.

If they do, these figures will only confirm the World Bank’s forecast of a downward trend in the national economy in January 2017.

According to some analysts, considering Cameroon’s economic resilience, the country’s growth rate could reach 4.3 percent.

The same projections indicate a current external balance of -3.1 percent of the GDP in 2017, compared with -3.6 percent in 2016.

