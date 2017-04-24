Kameni thwarts Barcelona again [+video]

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez hold no fears for Cameroon­-born Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni.

He kept the celebrated attacking trio at bay with relative ease as his club dented the La Liga ambitions of Barca by winning 2­-0 at the weekend.

It was the second time in three seasons that Kameni has kept two clean sheets against star­-stacked Barcelona.

We take a look at how African players performed across the European leagues during this past weekend.

SuperSport