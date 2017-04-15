To mark the Easter weekend (because it’s not all about chocolate), we’ve mapped the world’s most – and least – religious countries. We’ve based our map on the results of three Gallup polls, taken in 2008, 2009 and 2015. Each asked respondents whether or not they felt religious; for each country, we’ve included the most recent figures available.

According to the surveys, five countries tie for the title of most religious. In each of Ethiopia, Malawi, Niger, Sri Lanka and Yemen, 99 percent of those questioned answered “yes”. A further four – Burundi, Djibouti, Mauritania, and Somalia – saw 98 per cent reply in the affirmative.

The 20 most religious countries

Ethiopia – 99% feel religious

Malawi – 99%

Niger – 99%

Sri Lanka – 99%

Yemen – 99%

Burundi – 98%

Djibouti – 98%

Mauritania – 98%

Somalia – 98%

Afghanistan – 97%

Comoros – 97%

Egypt – 97%

Guinea – 97%

Laos – 97%

Myanmar – 97%

Cambodia – 96%

Cameroon – 96%

Jordan – 96%

Senegal – 96%

Chad – 95% (six other countries – Ghana, Mali, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Zambia – also returned a result of 95%)

As the map demonstrates, the most religious regions are Africa and the Middle East, with southeast Asia and Latin America not far behind. Faith is important to many southern European countries too, with 74 per cent of Italians and 71 per cent of Greek claiming to feel religious.

Poland stands out against the rest of Europe, with 86 percent answering “yes” to the poll; Paraguay would appear to be South America’s most religious country.

Around three in 10 Britons feel religious, it suggests, compared to 56 percent of Americans.

The least religious countries, on the other hand, include Japan, Estonia, Sweden, Norway and the Czech Republic, but China surpasses them all, with only seven per cent.

The 20 least religious countries

China – 7% feel religious

Japan – 13%

Estonia – 16%

Sweden – 19%

Norway – 21%

Czech Republic – 23%

Hong Kong – 26%

Netherlands – 26%

Israel – 30%

United Kingdom – 30%

New Zealand – 33%

Australia – 34%

Azerbaijan – 34%

Belarus – 34%

Cuba – 34%

Germany – 34%

Vietnam – 34%

Spain – 37%

Switzerland – 38%

Albania – 39% (three other countries – Austria, Hungary, and Luxembourg – also returned a result of 39%)

The Telegraph