AfDB to provide €73m for bridge between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to finance the building of a bridge across the River Ntem between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

The span will link Campo, in Cameroon, to Rio Campo, in Equatorial Guinea, and will be a link in the economic corridor under construction between Cameroon and Gabon. This will improve communications between Cameroon’s capital of Yaoundé, Gabon’s capital of Libreville and the port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea.

Two separate transfers will be provided for the bridge, one of €49m from the African Development Bank and a second of €24m from the African Development Fund, the bank’s concessional loans subsidiary.

Construction of the project is due to begin by the end of this year and be completed by 2028.

Serge N’Guessan, the bank’s director general for central Africa, said: “The AfDB is the leading partner for transport infrastructure development in Central Africa in general, and Cameroon in particular.

“The support provided by our institution aims, among other things, to expand and maintain existing road networks in countries in the sub-region and to accelerate regional integration.”