Andre Onana Foundation announces resounding success in Cameroon

Stretty News | The III surgical mission of the Andre Onana Foundation and Bisturi Solidario helps more than 200 people to improve their qualify of life.

The André Onana Foundation, in collaboration with the Spanish NGO Bisturí Solidario, is pleased to announce the resounding success of the III Surgeon Mission in Yaoundé (Cameroon), a healthcare initiative that focused on providing critical surgical interventions for both children and adults. Over the course of this mission, more than 200 life-changing surgeries were conducted, marking a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance the quality of life for individuals in need.

The André Onana Foundation, founded by renowned footballer André Onana, has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the well-being of citizens and the advancement of healthcare in Cameroon. Partnering with the esteemed Bisturí Solidario, the III Surgeon Mission sought to address the urgent surgical needs of the community, particularly focusing on children and adults requiring hernias and goitres medical interventions.

This collaborative effort has resulted in more than 217 successful surgeries, each representing a transformative moment for the individuals involved. These surgeries encompass a range of 57 goitres and 160 hernias, and are expected to significantly improve the overall health and life quality of the recipients.André Onana, renowned not only for his accomplishments on the football field but also for his philanthropic endeavours, expressed his gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the medical professionals and volunteers involved in the III Surgeon Mission. “I am proud to witness the positive impact we have made together with Bisturí Solidario. This mission reflects our shared commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it the most,” said André Onana.

The André Onana Foundation and Bisturí Solidario extend their heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who made this mission possible. The success of the III Surgeon Mission serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and highlights the potential for positive change when individuals and organisations unite for a common cause.