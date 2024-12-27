Archbishop of Douala Deems Biya’s 2025 Presidential Bid ‘Unrealistic’ in RFI Interview

Share Facebook

RFI traveled to Cameroon for Christmas, celebrated by Christians around the world, to take stock of the situation in the country and the challenges that await it in the new year. The topics discussed on RFI included the upcoming presidential elections and the health of Paul Biya, in conversation with Samuel Kleda, the Archbishop of Douala.

Below, find the full translation of this interview between Bishop Kleda and RFI:

RFI: Hello, Bishop Kleda. Hello. And thank you for accepting RFI’s invitation on this busy day for you. First, I would like to ask you this question: What message did you deliver during your Christmas homily?

Samuel Kleda: At this time when there is so much violence and there are conflicts everywhere, we need peace, and our Lord Jesus Christ is the prince of peace.

RFI: You mentioned, Bishop, violence precisely. The year ending in Cameroon has been marked by violence in the two English-speaking provinces. How do you react to that?

Samuel Kleda: Clearly, we, as representatives of the Church, have consistently prayed for peace and urged our leaders to take all necessary steps to achieve a peaceful resolution. Without such a solution, violence will inevitably persist.

RFI: How, in your opinion, could we put an end to the violence?

Samuel Kleda: I believe the first step is to agree to listen to one another. When conflicts arise between human groups, the most effective approach, in my view, is to come together—whether around a table or under a tree—and engage in open dialogue to foster mutual understanding. This process demands a great deal of humility from everyone involved. Whether one holds power or does not, we must all have the modesty to say, “Let us sit down as brothers and sisters, talk openly, engage in dialogue, and work together to reach an agreement.

RFI: Let’s turn, if you will, Bishop Kleda, to next year. The presidential election is scheduled for October. What is your dearest wish for this election? People, people are worried?

Samuel Kleda: But for me, what I want for my country is a peaceful transition. Which means what we are going to do, but we organize elections according to the standards, elections, isn’t it, where everyone accepts, accepts the democratic game. That’s my position. If it is he who wins an election fairly, it is he who must govern. And that’s what I want for my country.

RFI: You were talking about concern, concerns; there are some in particular about the health of Paul Biya. He is now ninety-two years old, and recently his health has been the subject of concern. Are these concerns that you share?

Samuel Kleda: I believe that as human beings, our time in this world is finite. We are not capable of performing miracles, which is why I emphasize the importance of transition. It is crucial to ensure everything is well-prepared and to avoid being caught off guard.

RFI: There are precisely, Bishop Kleda, hierarchs of Paul Biya’s party, the CPDM, who have been calling on him for months to stand again for this presidential election scheduled for October 2025. What do you say about this?

Samuel Kleda: I would simply say that this is not realistic, simply that this is not realistic.

RFI: Bishop Kleda, there are currently several dozen politicians in prison in Cameroon, notably the former Secretary General of the Presidency, Marafa Hamidou Yaya, and several dozen executives of the MRC of opponent Maurice Kamto. What does that inspire in you?

Samuel Kleda: No, but I think it creates a lot of suffering. If we see if they are, if they have been imprisoned for reasons, I do not know for what political reasons. So you can’t put someone in jail for their opinions. If we are in a democracy, everyone has the right to express themselves.

RFI: I would like to discuss with you the suspicious disappearance seven years ago of Bishop Benoît Balin, whose lifeless body was recovered from the waters of a river near the town of Baffia. Does the church today know more about the circumstances of his death?

Samuel Kleda: Absolutely nothing. Nobody told us anything. Obviously, at the conference level, we, the bishops, had filed a complaint against X, since we do not know the assassins, but we would have liked the Cameroonian justice to help us, wouldn’t we, to shed light on this matter. But that did not prosper and we are at that level.

RFI: One last question before leaving you: Bishop Kleda, and it is very simple: to whom do your thoughts particularly go on this December 25th?

Samuel Kleda: First and foremost, my thoughts are with those who suffer—the poor, those who have nothing, and those struggling in our world today. But of course, I do not forget anyone. I also think of those who believe in the possibility of peace and harmonious living within a country. I hold all of this in my prayers, hoping for peace everywhere. And I trust the message has been conveyed.

RFI: Thank you very much, Bishop Kleda, for accepting RFI’s invitation.

Samuel Kleda: Thank you.