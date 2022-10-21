Arnold Ebiketie’s journey from Cameroon to the NFL | +video

Share Facebook

Falcons in Focus Podcast | Falcons rookie OLB Arnold Ebiketie sits down with Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney for the Falcons in Focus podcast to share his story. Ebiketie came to the United States when he was 13 years old. Throughout the podcast, he thinks back to that time, recalling stories of his childhood in Cameroon and how sports helped him connect with people in a new country. Ebiketie (self-proclaimed “Doctor of pass rush”) also discloses Arthur Smith’s nickname for him.