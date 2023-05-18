Arsenal Star William Saliba Visits Cameroon, Meets Legend Samuel Eto’o

Share Facebook

Sports Brief | William Saliba has visited Cameroon as he recovers from injury

The Arsenal defender was born to a Cameroon mother in France

Saliba has been ruled out for the rest of the season

Arsenal defender William Saliba has returned to his roots after visiting Cameroon during his injury recovery.

The France international opted to represent the country of his birth despite his mother hailing from Cameroon.

He is currently in the African country and took the opportunity to visit iconic striker Samuel Eto’o at his FECAFOOT office.

In photos shared on social media, the Arsenal star was also spotted having a good time with his family in Yaoundé as he enjoyed the local delicacies.

Saliba has been out with injury since March and his absence seems to have cost Arsenal the title after losing grip of their place at the top of the table.

William Saliba meeting Samuel Eto'o in Cameroon ?? pic.twitter.com/nnialCGFfO — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) May 18, 2023

? William Saliba a repris des forces lors de son séjour au pays. ??

Sa blessure au dos dont il souffre depuis le mois de mars ne sera bientôt plus que de l’histoire ancienne. ????? pic.twitter.com/BZML1DYClz — AllezLesLions (@AllezLesLions) May 18, 2023