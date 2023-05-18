Arsenal Star William Saliba Visits Cameroon, Meets Legend Samuel Eto’o

May 19, 2023 Leave a comment

Sports Brief | William Saliba has visited Cameroon as he recovers from injury
The Arsenal defender was born to a Cameroon mother in France
Saliba has been ruled out for the rest of the season

Arsenal defender William Saliba has returned to his roots after visiting Cameroon during his injury recovery.

The France international opted to represent the country of his birth despite his mother hailing from Cameroon.

He is currently in the African country and took the opportunity to visit iconic striker Samuel Eto’o at his FECAFOOT office.

In photos shared on social media, the Arsenal star was also spotted having a good time with his family in Yaoundé as he enjoyed the local delicacies.

Saliba has been out with injury since March and his absence seems to have cost Arsenal the title after losing grip of their place at the top of the table.

Check Also

Cameroon Rebels Surrender on Western Border with Nigeria, Join DDR Centers

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — VOA | Officials in Cameroon say 18 separatists have disarmed and surrendered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved