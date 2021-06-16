Attack On Cameroon’s Embassy in Belgium – Act Condemned, Inquiries Opened [+video]

Share Facebook

Cameroon Tribune | External Relations Minister summoned the Belgian Ambassador to Cameroon on June 14, 2021 during which the situation was examined.

Following an attack on Cameroon’s Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021, the Ambassador of Belgium to Cameroon, Eric Jacquemin was summoned to the Ministry of External Relations by Minister Mbella Mbella for the situation to be assessed. Both personalities condemned the act which disrupted the normal functioning of the diplomatic post.

Events leading to the attack of the embassy are linked to the declarations of a male plantation labourer in the Littoral Region who in a recent video that went viral, insulted the President of the Republic and the government in what can be termed as foul language over the management of Covid-19 funds.

The man was rather arrested for his utterances and is in custody. Following his arrest, some individuals (Cameroonians residing in Belgium), got into Cameroon’s Embassy in Belgium, and can be seen in another video shouting “libérez-le” loosely translated into English to be “liberate him”. The diplomatic incident therefore led to the summoning of the Belgian diplomat to the Ministry of External Relations on the same date of the incident.

In his statement to the press, Ambassador Eric Jacquemin said he immediately showed up at the Ministry of External Relations when he was called by the Minister because he had been informed that there was an incident at Cameroon’s diplomatic representation in Brussels. “There has been a breach and some individuals went into the embassy using political motivations and other consular purposes. This is something that we have to look into, and that is what I promised the Minister of External Relations. We have to report to our authorities to find out what really happened, under what circumstances, who it was, and try to find a solution, and maintain a peaceful and good relationship,” he stated.

According to the Ambassador, preliminary information he got reveal that the said individuals presented themselves as persons in need of visa/consular services, got access into the embassy and started the chaos. He noted that there has been no destruction nor harm on anyone, but a disruption of activities. “There has been disruption because if you have people coming to your embassy, shouting and making noise, of course, they are disrupting the normal of operation,” he stated.