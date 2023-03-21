Breaking: An inferno in Douala-Bonassama leaves 17 injured.

March 21, 2023 Leave a comment

This afternoon around 2pm, 17 employees of the metalworking company Acero Métal Sarl, located in the Bonassama neighborhood of Bonaberi, were seriously injured as a result of a boiler explosion.

Upon being informed of the incident, the administrative authorities, led by the governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, were on site to assess the human and material damage. The injured have been taken to the Bonassama district hospital, with 10 seriously injured individuals later transferred to the general hospital in Douala.

Check Also

Collaboration Agreement for Oil and Gas Signed between Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea

On March 17, 2023, a cooperation agreement was signed by the President of the Republic, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved