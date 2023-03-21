Breaking: An inferno in Douala-Bonassama leaves 17 injured.

Share Facebook

This afternoon around 2pm, 17 employees of the metalworking company Acero Métal Sarl, located in the Bonassama neighborhood of Bonaberi, were seriously injured as a result of a boiler explosion.

Upon being informed of the incident, the administrative authorities, led by the governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, were on site to assess the human and material damage. The injured have been taken to the Bonassama district hospital, with 10 seriously injured individuals later transferred to the general hospital in Douala.