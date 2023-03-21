Singer Sues Cameroon President’s Daughter, Friend, for Defamation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

VAN NUYS (CNS) – A Cameroonian singer is suing a daughter of the president of the plaintiff’s native African country, alleging in a multimillion- dollar complaint that the defendant and her friend defamed her on the social media in 2021 by accusing her of dealing drugs and being involved in identity theft and fraud.

Singer Dencia, whose real name is Reprudentia Sonkey, brought the Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit on Wednesday against Anastasie Brenda Biya Eyenga, the daughter of Cameroon President Paul Biya, and a friend of Eyenga, Marie Therese Yabit. The complaint also alleges civil harassment and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“Defendants’ baseless smears succeeded in backlashing at (Dencia) and destroying her professional career,” the suit states.

Dencia seeks at least $75 million in damages. Representatives for Eyenga and Yabit could not be immediately reached for comment on the suit brought Wednesday, which the Thousand Oaks resident filed on her own behalf without an attorney.

In addition to being an entertainer, Dencia has created several skin care and clothing brands, set up various businesses and founded the skin care brand “Whitenicious by Dencia,” of which she was the president and CEO, the suit states.

Her companies flourished due to her reputation as a popular Cameroonian singer and trustworthy entrepreneur in skin care products, the suit states.

In July 2015, Dencia was contacted by Eyenga’s public relations manager, who told the plaintiff that Eyenga, who eventually moved to Beverly Hills, admired her work and wanted her help in producing a photo shoot and in setting up her own brand, the suit states.

“During the years that followed, both (Dencia) and Eyenga maintained a cordial relationship,” the suit states. “They would both make text exchanges on a regularly basis.”

Eyenga returned to Cameroon in 2019 and the two lost contact, the suit states. In June 2021, Dencia was preparing to go to Cameroon the next month in the company of other musicians, including rapper Trey Songz, when a representative for Eyenga allegedly contacted the plaintiff about a birthday engagement and performing at Eyenga’s new hotel.

Eyenga asked Dencia for help getting her Instagram account certified, the suit states. But in a subsequent dispute, Eyenga accused Dencia of creating a fake account and trying to impersonate her, even though the plaintiff explained she was preoccupied with the death of her sister from cancer and could not help Eyenga get her account certified as the plaintiff had hoped, the suit states.

Eyenga, allegedly with Yabit’s help, accused Dencia on social media of identity theft and of being a “scammer” and a “fraudster,” the suit states.

“The news quickly made a media buzz about (Dencia) based on Eyenga’s allegations,” the suit states. “(Dencia’s) reputation was being trampled on by the daughter of the president of the Republic of Cameroon in a totally unjustified way.”

Dencia’s companies suffered losses and the stature she worked hard to establish has been damaged, causing her emotional distress, according to her suit, which further seeks a court order preventing any more allegedly defamatory postings.