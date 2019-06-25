Home / English / Cameroon begin AFCON defence with Guinea-Bissau victory

Cameroon begin AFCON defence with Guinea-Bissau victory

June 25, 2019 Leave a comment

Sports Mole | Cameroon launched the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a routine 2-0 Group F victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken were on target for the Indomitable Lions at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

Christian Bassogog should have put Clarence Seedorf’s Cameroon ahead just past the half-hour mark when Karl Toko Ekambi burst down the left and his cutback found Bassogog but he shanked his effort horribly over with goalkeeper Jonas Mendes out of position having attempted to close down Ekambi.

Guinea-Bissau offered little going forward with their best opportunities falling to Judilson Gomes and Juary Soares, who both fired over.

Banana opened the scoring after 66 minutes when he got on the end of a corner from Ekambi to head low past Mendes into the net.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when a defensive mix-up in the Guniea-Bissau box saw an attempted clearance hit Sory Mane and the ball then dropped for Bahoken to calmly slot home.

Check Also

CAN : Joël Tagueu quitte les «Lions indomptables» pour anomalie cardiaque (médecin)

APAnews | Yaoundé (Cameroun) De notre correspondant : Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola Le médecin de …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
massa ut quis, nunc mi, nec neque. quis tristique