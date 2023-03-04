Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting staying at Bayern Munich

Share Facebook

MUNICH (AP) — Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has extended his contract to stay another season at Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting signed a one-year extension, Bayern said on Friday.

Choupo-Moting has helped Bayern adjust to the loss of Robert Lewandowski by scoring 15 times across all competitions so far.

He initially joined Bayern in September 2020 as a backup to Lewandowski and has since compensated for the Polish star’s departure to Barcelona by scoring more goals this season already than in his previous two for Bayern.

Choupo-Moting has 33 in 82 games across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse.

“We’re very pleased that Choupo will be staying with us for another year,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidži? said.

Choupo-Moting previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Stoke City, Schalke and Mainz, after coming through hometown clubs Hamburger SV, St. Pauli, Altona 93 and Teutonia Ottensen.

The Hamburg-born Choupo-Moting has 20 goals in 77 games for Cameroon.