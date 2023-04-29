Cameroon orders operators to fix up

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Developing Telecoms | Camtel, MTN and Orange have been ordered by the Cameroonian government to immediately fix mobile services after subscribers staged protests over the lack of quality service.

ITWeb reported, minister of posts and telecommunications Minette Libom revealed a crisis meeting with all three operators was held yesterday (April 27). All operators pledged to improve their services and presented plans to improve their services, said the minister.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Board (TRB) was also present at the meeting and will conduct regular network checks to ensure operators stay true to their pledges.

Libom also urged the TRB to hasten its reorganisation of the telecoms market to bring down wholesale prices and push competition among operators.

“The state will always remain on the side of the population, to ensure their protection in terms of the provision of electronic communications services by the operators, all of which justify the establishment of effective strategies and policies, for the generalised and equitable adoption of said services, and a harmonious and inclusive development of digital technology in our country,” said Libom.

Operators have also been given two weeks to reimburse subscribers with data that were not accessible during network downtime. A tariff comparison tool will also be launched to aid subscribers to look for the best deals and combat high prices.

To protest subscribers set their phones to aeroplane mode to cut themselves off their respective networks between 12pm and 2pm on April 25.

Subscribers have bemoaned prolonged network disruption since last year, reported ITWeb.